Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Brenntag from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brenntag from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of BNTGY opened at $12.89 on Friday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Brenntag had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Brenntag will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It also provides surfactants, emulsifiers, emollients, waxes, preservatives, silicones, complexing agents, and actives for skin and hair care, sun care, personal hygiene and body cleansing, color cosmetics, and dental and oral care applications; and value-added services.

