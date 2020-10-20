Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) PT Raised to $16.50

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.65. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $15.97.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 110.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 578.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,606 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 147.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 543,966 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $6,569,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 125.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 937,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 521,262 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $6,475,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

