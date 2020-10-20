Brokerages Anticipate Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Post Earnings of -$1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings per share of ($1.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.32) and the highest is ($0.91). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($4.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($3.68). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.54 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

PLAY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $252,183.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,511.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $123,891.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,388.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $826.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

