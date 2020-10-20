Brokerages Anticipate Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Brokerages expect Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.49. Yum China reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yum China.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. CLSA assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.81.

In other Yum China news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $305,375.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at $100,182,000. Somerset Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at $82,657,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 130.8% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,360,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,488,000 after buying an additional 1,337,962 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,343,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in Yum China by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,706,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,157,000 after purchasing an additional 866,880 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUMC opened at $52.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average is $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $59.35.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum China (YUMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.