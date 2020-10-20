Brokerages Expect Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) to Announce -$1.19 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) will report ($1.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Odonate Therapeutics’ earnings. Odonate Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.88) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.59) to ($4.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($4.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Odonate Therapeutics.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.11).

ODT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Ci Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ODT opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $516.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88.

In related news, CEO Kevin C. Tang bought 1,052,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $14,999,991.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron I. Davis bought 125,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $1,862,739.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,522,613 shares of company stock valued at $21,527,959 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 11.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 785,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,276,000 after purchasing an additional 81,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 682,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 31.4% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 481,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after purchasing an additional 114,942 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 278,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Odonate Therapeutics (ODT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.