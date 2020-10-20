Brokerages Set Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Target Price at $10.25

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CS shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Credit Suisse Group to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $10.62 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 170.6% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1,170.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 72.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

