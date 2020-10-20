Brokerages Set G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target at $16.10

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 94,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $670.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 2.37.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

