Brokerages Set Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) PT at $23.17

Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTOR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Meritor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Meritor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Meritor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $25.71 on Friday. Meritor has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.36.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Meritor had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritor will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William R. Newlin sold 58,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,494,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $6,407,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,133,640.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,538,594 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Meritor by 117.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Meritor by 124.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 44.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the second quarter valued at $199,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

