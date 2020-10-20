Brokerages Set PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target at $100.31

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.31.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC stock opened at $86.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PTC has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $97.67.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.22 million. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $145,429.08. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,294,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,715,512.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,822 over the last three months. 10.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.