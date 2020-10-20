Brokerages Set Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Target Price at $72.89

Shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Spire by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.81. 1,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,556. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.08. Spire has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $87.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

