Brokerages Set Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) PT at $35.70

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Webster Financial stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.64. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $54.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.68 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 77.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 37.6% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1,217.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 238,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,218,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,485,000 after buying an additional 75,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 94.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 136,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 66,347 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

