BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. It operates primarily in Lynchburg, Va., Ohio and Cambridge, Ontario. BWX Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Company, is headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.57.

NYSE BWXT opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.12. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $70.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 68.61%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,362.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,204.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $486,364 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,164,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,970 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $45,734,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 32.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,924,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,643,000 after buying an additional 710,792 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 64.7% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 440,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,826,000 after buying an additional 173,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $6,276,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

