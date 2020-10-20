Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) & Spectrum Brands (OTCMKTS:SPB) Head to Head Survey

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Byrna Technologies and Spectrum Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Spectrum Brands 0 3 3 0 2.50

Spectrum Brands has a consensus target price of $52.17, indicating a potential downside of 15.51%. Given Spectrum Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spectrum Brands is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectrum Brands has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Spectrum Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -209.22% -233.99% -62.50% Spectrum Brands -1.86% 11.34% 3.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Spectrum Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $920,000.00 245.08 -$4.41 million N/A N/A Spectrum Brands $3.80 billion 0.70 $471.90 million $2.86 21.59

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats Byrna Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of non-lethal ammunition. It operates through the SDI and SDI Canada segments. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Wakefield, MA.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand. Its Global Pet Supplies segment provides dog, cat, and small animal food and treats; clean-up and training aid products and accessories; and pet health and grooming products under the 8IN1 (8-in-1), Dingo, Nature's Miracle, Wild Harvest, Littermaid, Jungle, Excel, FURminator, IAMS, Eukanuba, Healthy-Hide, DreamBone, SmartBones, GloFish, ProSense, Perfect Coat, eCOTRITION, Birdola, and Digest-eeze brands. It also offers aquariums and aquatic health supplies under the Tetra, Marineland, Whisper, and Instant Ocean brand names. The company's Home and Garden segment provides outdoor insect and weed control solutions, and animal repellents under the Spectracide, Garden Safe, Liquid Fence, and EcoLogic brands; household pest controls under the Hot Shot, Black Flag, Real-Kill, Ultra Kill, The Ant Trap, and Rid-A-Bug brand names; and personal-use pesticides under the Cutter and Repel brands. Its Global Auto Care segment offers protectants, wipes, tire and wheel care products, glass cleaners, leather care products, air fresheners, and washes under the Armor All brand; automotive fuel and oil additives, and functional fluids under the STP brand name; and do-it-yourself air conditioner recharge products, refrigerant and oil recharge kits, sealants, and accessories under the A/C PRO brand. The company sells its products through retailers, e-commerce and online retailers, wholesalers and distributors, construction companies, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as HRG Group, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. in July 2018. The company is headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin.

