Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $177.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. CL King lifted their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Cabot Microelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cabot Microelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.38.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $154.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.78 and a 200 day moving average of $140.29. Cabot Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $174.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $274.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.90 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Research analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,453,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,433.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colleen Elizabeth Mumford sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $178,358.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers worldwide. The Electronic Materials segment provides CMP slurries, which are liquid solutions composed of high-purity deionized water, proprietary chemical additives, and engineered abrasives that chemically and mechanically interact with the surface material of the IC device at an atomic level; and CMP pads that are engineered polymeric materials designed to distribute and transport the slurry to the surface of the wafer and distribute it evenly across the wafer.

