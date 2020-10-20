Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

CPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.80.

NYSE CPE opened at $4.53 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $180.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 164.77%. The firm had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 38.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $58,000.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

