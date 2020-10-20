Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires 1,489 Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 73.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.82.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. Extended Stay America’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of May 4, 2020, the company had a network of 634 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

