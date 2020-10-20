Camelot Portfolios LLC Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 26.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $57,000. AXA boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,452,000 after buying an additional 74,972 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 28.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.94, for a total transaction of $954,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,627,244.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total value of $5,670,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,978,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,666,292,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 739,693 shares of company stock valued at $171,010,681 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $255.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $232.06 billion, a PE ratio of 99.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.43.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

