Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys 1,858 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 37.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,806 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,050,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 2,168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after buying an additional 878,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after buying an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,751,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,834,064 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,464,000 after buying an additional 823,567 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $142.95 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.28 and its 200 day moving average is $129.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

