Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys 501 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,927,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 17,438 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,916,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

CDW stock opened at $128.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.07 and a 200-day moving average of $112.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. CDW’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

