Camelot Portfolios LLC Decreases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 48.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Shares of EPD opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $170,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,350,819.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

