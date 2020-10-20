Camelot Portfolios LLC Grows Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 24,379,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,602,000 after purchasing an additional 703,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798,873 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,154,000 after purchasing an additional 620,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,914,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,965,000 after purchasing an additional 33,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,409,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,821,000 after purchasing an additional 129,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In other news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Wolfe Research began coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SYSCO from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SYSCO from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Shares of SYY opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.32, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.