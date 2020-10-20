Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $236,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 683,251 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 189,604 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.7% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.5% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,823 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 56,921 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of COP opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

