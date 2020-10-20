Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $303,000 Position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 24.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,977,000 after purchasing an additional 76,489 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 996,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 91,101 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of SBRA opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBRA. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.