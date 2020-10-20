Camelot Portfolios LLC Invests $223,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Honeywell International by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after buying an additional 1,032,715 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,923,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $926,235,000 after buying an additional 135,843 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,818,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $407,474,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Honeywell International by 11.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,060,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,337,000 after buying an additional 213,851 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON opened at $171.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.73 and a 200-day moving average of $150.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Cowen began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.