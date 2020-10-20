Camelot Portfolios LLC Invests $466,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $122.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.07 and a 200 day moving average of $85.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30, a PEG ratio of 2,429.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist cut shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.04.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

