Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 164 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 811 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,534.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,043.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,733.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,521.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,443.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,703.33.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.