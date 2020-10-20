Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAKE opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $45.24.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $295.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.57 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAKE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

