Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 1,991 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,917,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,205,076,000 after buying an additional 310,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $834,417,000 after buying an additional 437,363 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,779,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $440,770,000 after buying an additional 325,862 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,204,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,240,000 after purchasing an additional 693,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,187,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,536,000 after purchasing an additional 447,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

Blackstone Group stock opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.19. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,512,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

