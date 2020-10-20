Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 7,448 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,448 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 351.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 57,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 30,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.53.

NYSE NLY opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.39%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

