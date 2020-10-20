Camelot Portfolios LLC Trims Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

NYSE:ET opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.77. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $13.86.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.