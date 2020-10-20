Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:LEAF opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Leaf Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $185.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.13.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.97 million for the quarter. Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 43.65% and a negative net margin of 11.64%.

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

