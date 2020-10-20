Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,245 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,408 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. State Street Corp grew its position in Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,131,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,445 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,361,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,813,000 after purchasing an additional 238,302 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast stock opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.18.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.