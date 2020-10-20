Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 1.45% of Heron Therapeutics worth $19,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 53.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRTX stock opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $26.81.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.52% and a negative net margin of 157.65%. The company had revenue of $22.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

