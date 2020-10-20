Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 1,362 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $19,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Argus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.94.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $337.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $360.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $327.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total value of $1,049,475.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.