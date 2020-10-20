Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 23,076 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,076 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.30% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $22,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,130,000 after purchasing an additional 67,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 12.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRTX shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $133.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.27.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $194.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.85. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $203.77.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. Research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $1,313,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

