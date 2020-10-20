Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys Shares of 346,601 BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 346,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,844,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.52% of BMC Stock as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 75.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 40,357 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in BMC Stock by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 25,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in BMC Stock by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 486,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMCH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upgraded BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush downgraded BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BMC Stock from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Shares of BMCH opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.68. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $45.23.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $979.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.89 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.