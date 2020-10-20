Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 58,704 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.3% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $143,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,184 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 16.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after buying an additional 2,110,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 108.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,884,000 after buying an additional 1,879,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,372,570. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB opened at $261.40 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.76. The company has a market capitalization of $744.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. Mizuho raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.50.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

