Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,159 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.82% of Kodiak Sciences worth $21,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000.

KOD stock opened at $77.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.70. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.99 per share, for a total transaction of $181,804.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 700,753 shares of company stock valued at $33,876,958 and have sold 14,150 shares valued at $895,996.

KOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

