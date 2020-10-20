Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $58,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $84.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $148.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

