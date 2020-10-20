Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $15.13 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $15,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,841,113,000 after buying an additional 103,643 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,633,566,000 after purchasing an additional 721,636 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,465,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,455,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,326,266,000 after purchasing an additional 419,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $544,943,000 after purchasing an additional 123,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $192.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.76.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $338.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $335.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.94. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

