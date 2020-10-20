Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $15.27 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,418 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $15,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth $6,138,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth about $1,311,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,502,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,305 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 415.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 62,436 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average is $49.40.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

