Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $15.62 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,270 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANTM. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 6.0% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 18.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.79.

Anthem stock opened at $292.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $309.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

