Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $16.24 Million Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 220.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $16,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 1.9% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 8,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.61.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $130.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.89 and its 200-day moving average is $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $147.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.60, a P/E/G ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.33.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

