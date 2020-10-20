Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $16.53 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.39% of Silicon Laboratories worth $16,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth $271,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1,349.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 72,474 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $772,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 217.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 32,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $104.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.80. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.31. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.90, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $207.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.52 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

