Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $22.87 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,852 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $22,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,353 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 52.0% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,724,000 after buying an additional 6,714,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,909,000 after buying an additional 650,874 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 123.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,414,000 after buying an additional 7,254,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,386,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,634,000 after buying an additional 326,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average is $48.17. The company has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

