Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $23.19 Million Stock Position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,160 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.19% of Solaredge Technologies worth $23,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 610.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $222.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. 140166 began coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.94.

SEDG stock opened at $311.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.84. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $316.78. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 90.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Doron Inbar sold 5,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.10, for a total transaction of $1,077,961.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 12,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 160,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,996,353.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,851 shares of company stock valued at $22,727,271 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

