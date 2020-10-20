Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $62.82 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 49,915 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $62,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in NIKE by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $6,769,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, 140166 increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

NIKE stock opened at $127.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.31, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $131.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.08.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. NIKE’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 785,649 shares of company stock valued at $97,741,803 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

