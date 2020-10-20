Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,925 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,414 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $18,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 3,100 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 538 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Citrix Systems news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $220,559.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,859,181.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $92,483.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,021 shares in the company, valued at $9,072,605.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,885 shares of company stock worth $5,601,725 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $134.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.71. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.26.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

