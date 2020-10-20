Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $18.29 Million in Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,406,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,290,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 2.61% of Hudson as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hudson by 71.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hudson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hudson by 12,582.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15,980 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Hudson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Hudson in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

HUD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hudson from $7.00 to $7.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hudson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

Hudson stock opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. Hudson Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $707.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter. Hudson had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. On average, analysts predict that Hudson Ltd. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

