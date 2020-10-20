Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 85,314 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of American Express by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $999,362,000 after buying an additional 6,619,218 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in American Express by 95.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $520,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,335,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,570 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Express by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $660,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $102.47 on Tuesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.63.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

